Apple Music and Apple TV+ to Live Stream Ed Sheeran Concert Next Week

Apple today announced it will stream Ed Sheeran's live performance of his latest album "Subtract" at the Eventim Apollo theater in London. Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch the concert at no additional cost on Wednesday, May 10 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and an on-demand stream will be available starting an hour later.



Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live, a series of live performances by music artists on Apple Music, and also on Apple TV+ for the first time. Behind-the-scenes footage and a setlist will be available in the Shazam app after the show.

The first season of Apple Music Live began in May 2022 and featured performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, Wizkid, Luke Combs, and others. Apple has yet to announce additional performers for the second season.

Apple Music and Apple TV+ cost $10.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively, for a standard individual subscription in the United States.