Withings Launches New iPhone-Connected Smart Scale With 'Eyes Closed' Mode

by

Withings today announced the launch of the Body Smart, a new iPhone-connected smart scale that is meant to provide advanced features at an affordable $100 price point.

withings smart scale
According to Withings, the scale uses Withings Precision Technology that combines multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis, precision weight transistor sensors, and advanced algorithms to provide a weight and body composition analysis.

Bioelectrical impedance analysis uses electrical signals to measure the resistance and reactance of body tissues to determine water weight, fat, muscle mass, and visceral fat. The Body Smart can measure Basal Metabolic Rate as well, which is the number of calories that a person burns at rest. The scale also includes health measurements like standing heart rate and metabolic age.

Withings added an "Eyes Closed Mode" that hides weight from the scale screen for those who prefer not to look or who want to be discreet when using the scale around others. When activated, the scale will instead offer up encouraging motivating messages or daily information like step counts, air quality, and weather. In this mode, weight is still added to the Withings app so that it can be checked later.

Up to eight family members can use the Body Smart, and there are built-in modes like athletic, pregnancy, and baby, so even small children can be monitored. This is Withings' lowest priced scale, and it is sold alongside the $200 Body Comp and the $300 Body Scan. The Body Comp is able to calculate vascular age, while the Body Scan includes vascular age and a 6-Lead ECG.

The Body Smart can be purchased from the Withings website for $99.95.

