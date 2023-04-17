Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $199 Off Apple's M2 and M2 Pro Mac Mini, Starting at $499.99

Earlier this month we tracked new all-time low prices on a few models of Apple's M2 Mac mini, and now Amazon has expanded its discounts to include the Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip. You can get the 512GB M2 Pro Mac mini for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon estimates a delivery between April 21 and April 25 as of writing, and with this $199 markdown it's now the best price we've ever seen on the M2 Pro model of the 2023 Mac mini. As of now, only Amazon has this record low price.

Moving to the 256GB M2 Mac mini, you can get this model for $499.99, down from $599.00. This is still the best price we've ever tracked for this version of the computer, and delivery dates have now slipped into early May.

Additionally, the 512GB M2 Mac mini has dropped to $689.99, down from $799.00 on Amazon. This is another best-ever price for the new Mac mini, and delivery dates are available for early May as of writing.

