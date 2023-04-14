Deals: Beats Studio Buds Hit Record Low $99.95 Price ($50 Off)

Amazon today has the Beats Studio Buds in six colors for $99.95, down from $149.95. This is a match of the all-time low price on the earbuds, and Amazon is estimating an April 16-20 delivery date for most colors.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We haven't tracked a record low price on the Beats Studio Buds since earlier in 2023, so Amazon's deal is a good opportunity for those who have been waiting for a discount on the AirPods alternatives. Colors on sale include Black, Pink, Red, White, Moon Gray, and Ocean Blue.

