Deals: Woot's New Sale Has Steep Discounts on Apple Watch Bands, AirTag Keychains, and More Apple Accessories

Woot today has a collection of first party Apple accessories at steep discounts, and every item is in new condition and comes with a one year Apple warranty. This sale will run for the rest of April, but many accessories will likely sell out long before that so be sure to shop soon.

There are about two dozen items being discounted in Woot's sale today, with a focus on Apple Watch bands and iPhone accessories. There are drastic discounts on some accessories, with as much as 75 percent off iPhone 13 model cases, up to 46 percent off Apple Watch bands, and 55 percent off AirTag keychains and loops.

We've collected a majority of the items on sale in the lists below, but be sure to visit Woot's landing page for the sale for the full list, which also includes older iPhone 11 and 12 accessories. Remember that all items in this sale are in new condition, so you don't need to worry about ordering refurbished products for this particular event.



AirTag

Apple Watch Bands

iPhone Accessories

Charging

