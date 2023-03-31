Hulu App on Apple TV Gets New Interface With Vertical Sidebar

Hulu yesterday began rolling out an updated interface design on the Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and other compatible set-top boxes. The revamped look includes a vertical navigation sidebar on the left side of the display, making it easier to get to TV shows, movies, sports, saved content, settings, and more.



Hulu confirmed to TechCrunch that it has started providing the sidebar design to some users, and it will continue going out over the next few weeks. ‌Apple TV‌ users should start seeing it as of this week, though it will take some time for it to show up for everyone.

Pressing on the back button while using the Hulu app will open up the sidebar, offering up quicker access to navigation options. With the current non-updated interface, Hulu users need to scroll all the way to the top of the app to get to the top navigation bar.

Hulu is priced starting at $7.99 per month for the plan that is supplemented with ads, while the ad-free plan is priced at $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers Live TV options that are priced starting at $69.99 per month.