Apple Releases iTunes 12.12.8 for Windows

Apple today released an iTunes 12.12.8 update for Windows, with the software introducing security improvements and "support for new devices." This is the first update to iTunes since iTunes 12.12.7, which came out in December 2022.



The "new devices" that Apple mentions in the launch notes for the update likely pertain to the HomePod, which was released in January 2023. Apple at the time also introduced new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and refreshed versions of the Mac mini.

iTunes for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or from Apple's website.