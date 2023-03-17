Deals: Apple Pencil 2 Discounted to Lowest-Ever Price of $89.00 ($40 Off)
The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for its all-time low price today on Amazon, priced at $89.00, down from $129.00. The accessory is in stock and available to deliver as soon as March 19 for Prime delivery.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.
If you have the newest iPad Pro models, the second-generation Apple Pencil can now be detected while hovering up to 12mm above the display. This allows users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it, and with Scribble, text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
