YouTube TV Price Goes Up to $73 Per Month
YouTube today announced that it is increasing the price of the YouTube TV service, with the cost set to go from $65 to $73 starting today. New members will need to pay $73/month for the streaming service starting now, while prices will increase for existing members on April 18.
According to YouTube, the price is increasing because "content costs have risen" and it needs to charge more to "bring you the best possible TV service."
With the price change, YouTube is also dropping the cost of the 4K content add-on. While it used to cost $19.99 per month, it is now $9.99 per month, so those who were subscribed to YouTube TV with the 4K add-on will actually see a small price decrease. YouTube TV with 4K will cost $83 instead of $85.
YouTube TV is a live TV service that has been around since 2017. When it first launched, YouTube TV was priced at $35, so costs have more than doubled over the last six years. YouTube TV allows up to six people in the same household to use the service, and it includes unlimited cloud DVR storage.
There are more than 100 channels available, with add-on subscriptions for premium networks like HBO Max and STARZ.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more.
Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Apple CEO Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company's design team, the Financial Times reports.
Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the mixed-reality headset's launch has apparently been a cause of considerable contention at Apple. The...
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online.
The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, ...
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday.
"Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature has come under fire amid complaints that images of the moon are being artificially enhanced to an extreme extent.
Samsung introduced a 100x zoom feature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, becoming a mainstay on recent flagship handsets from the company. Since its debut, Samsung has touted its devices' ability to take impressive pictures of the moon. Unlike...
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices to its online store in the United States, offering the smartphones at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available starting at $849.
The iPhone 13 models initially came out in September 2021, and...