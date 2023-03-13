3D-Printed iPhone 15 Models Used to Test iPhone 14 Case Compatibility

Japanese website Mac Otakara has shared a video in which supposedly size-accurate 3D-printed iPhone 15 dummies are compared to iPhone 14 cases, and it looks as if the tweaks that Apple has made to the dimensions of its next flagship iPhone series mean that in most cases they won't fit cases made for the previous generation.



In the video, 3D-printed versions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown that are allegedly based on accurate schematics. The Pro dummies feature curved edges, smaller bezels, and a slightly larger rear camera housing, in line with design rumors. There's also a USB-C port replacing the Lightning port on all four models.

Assuming the 3D printouts sourced from Alibaba are accurate, Mac Otakara's tests seem to confirm that small changes in the chassis dimensions of the new handsets make them incompatible with iPhone 14 cases, with the exception of the iPhone 15 Plus, which did fit iPhone 14 Plus cases.



Apple is bringing the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models this year, after having made the feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. That means Apple will be doing away with the notch that it has used since the iPhone X for the flagship iPhone lineup.

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature thinner, more curved bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models. These deeper curves will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, and the iPhone 15 models will look like the iPhone 14 models with flatter edges, an aluminum frame, and a glass front and back.

The iPhone 15 Pro lineup is also expected to feature more curved front glass that better disappears into the frame, and Apple is expected to use titanium instead of stainless steel for the chassis, with Apple adopting solid-state volume and power buttons.

For all the details on what we can expect from the iPhone 15 series, be sure to check out our dedicated roundups using the links below this article.