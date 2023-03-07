GarageBand for Mac Updated With Important Security Fixes

Apple today updated the GarageBand app on macOS with "important security fixes," but the release notes do not provide any specific details. Mac users should update GarageBand as soon as possible due to potential security vulnerabilities.



GarageBand version 10.4.8 is available on the Mac App Store.

GarageBand is one of Apple's music creation apps alongside Logic Pro. The update for GarageBand was released on the same day as Apple seeded the third betas of macOS 13.3, iOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 to developers for testing.