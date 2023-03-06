Deals: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro Gets New Record Low Prices With Up to $699 Off

Amazon is back with solid discounts on Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro notebooks this week, offering up to $699 off select models. The highlight of the sale is a new all-time low price on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB), and you'll also find a 14-inch model on sale below.



16-Inch MacBook Pro

First is the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB), which is on sale for $1,999.97 in Silver, down from $2,699.00. This is the lowest we've ever seen the 16-inch MacBook Pro drop, and right now only Amazon has the sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



You can also get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) for $2,999.99, down from $3,499.00. Amazon has this sale available in Silver and Space Gray, and it's a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

14-Inch MacBook Pro

Lastly, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) is on sale for $1,999.97, down from $2,499.00. This is the same deal price as the 16-inch model mentioned above, and both the 14-inch and 16-inch models share the same specs, but if you need the 14-inch version it's still a great sale.

