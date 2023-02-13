Deals: Buy Parallels Desktop 18 and Get 14 Mac Apps for Free, Including Fantastical and Cardhop
Parallels today introduced a new premium Mac app bundle, which includes 14 free macOS apps when you purchase Parallels Desktop 18. The bundle will remain on sale through the end of the month and is available to new and existing Parallels customers.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Parallels. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apps in the bundle include the following: Parallels Desktop 18, Snagit 2023, Fantastical, PDF Expert, MindManager Essentials, Painter, TextExpander, Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9, WinZip for Mac Pro, Hype 4.1 Professional, Parallels Toolbox, Cardhop, AdRemover, Fantastical Scheduling, and Parallels Access.
Most of the apps in the bundle are one year subscriptions that will require you renew in 12 months if you wish to keep the services. We've listed all of the apps in the bundle below, along with noting the ones that are subscription services.
New customers can purchase the bundle starting at $99.99 for Parallels Desktop 18 Standard Edition. The Parallels Desktop 18 Pro Edition and Business Edition are available at $119.99/year and $149.99/year respectively. You can also opt to pay a premium price for a one-time purchase of Parallels Desktop 18.
When purchasing any version of Parallels Desktop 18, you'll get the 14 other apps at no extra cost. Existing customers can upgrade to Parallels Desktop 18 Standard Edition for a one-time payment of $69.99. Pro Edition options are available in the form of an annual subscription at $69.99/year.
- Snagit 2023 - $62.99 value
- Fantastical Premium (1 Year) - $19.00 value
- PDF Expert Premium (1 Year) - $79.99 value
- MindManager Essentials (1 Year) - $99.00 value
- Painter Subscription (1 Year) - $199.00 value
- TextExpander (1 Year) - $39.96 value
- Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 (1 Year) - $84.99 value
- WinZip Pro Suite (1 Year) - $54.95 value
- Hype v4 Professional - $99.99 value
- Parallels Toolbox (1 Year) - $24.99 value
- Cardhop Premium (1 Year) - $19.00 value
- Ad Remover (1 Year) - $39.99 value
- Fantastical Scheduling Premium (1 Year) - $19.00 value
- Parallels Accesss (1 Year) - $19.99 value
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Top Rated Comments
Please take my money!