Apple's Final Store With Original 2001 Entrance Closing for Renovations Tomorrow

Apple Tice's Corner in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey will be temporarily closed for renovations starting Tuesday, January 31, according to Michael Steeber, who writes a weekly newsletter about Apple's retail stores. A reopening date has yet to be announced.



The closure is notable given that Apple Tice's Corner is the company's only remaining retail store with an original 2001 storefront design, which consists of a black facade with two backlit Apple logos bookending the entrance. Steeber said the scope of the upcoming renovations is unclear, so it remains to be seen if the facade will be updated.

Apple Tice's Corner originally opened in November 2001, just months after Apple's first retail stores opened in Tysons, Virginia and Glendale, California. The latter two stores have already had their facades updated during past renovations.

Apple operates over 520 retail stores around the world and is preparing to open its first locations in India and Malaysia over the coming months.