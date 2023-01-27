World Surf League Adopts Apple Watch as Official Wearable

The World Surf League (WSL) today named the Apple Watch as its official wearable, with the device set to be used as official competitor equipment in a sports environment for the first time.



During the 2023 Championship Tour, WSL athletes will use the WSL Surfer app on the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra to get updates while they're surfing in the competition. The app is designed to sync with the WSL Scoring System in real time, offering athletes important details on scores, wave priority, and time remaining in the heat.



Each competitor will receive an Apple Watch before each heat, with the watch to come preloaded with the WSL app. The app has been in testing with Championship Tour surfers during the prior two tours to make sure that it meets the needs of competitors. Apple's Director of Apple Watch Product Marketing Eric Jue said the company is "thrilled" the WSL is adopting the Apple Watch.

"We're thrilled the WSL is utilizing Apple Watch for the Championship Tour, making it simple and easy for surfers to quickly glance at their wrist for instant access to vital information," said Eric Jue, Apple's Director of Apple Watch Product Marketing. "This innovative solution leverages many of the advanced features of Apple Watch -- bright high-resolution display, durability, water resistance, cellular connectivity, and a powerful platform for organizations to build custom apps -- and the new WSL Surfer app will empower surfers competing at the highest level with the information they need while in the water."

The 2023 Championship Tour includes 10 events in seven countries, and is set to kick off in January with the Billabong Pro Pipeline. Tour events will be broadcast in the WSL app, on the WSL YouTube channel, and on the website. Apple TV+ surfing documentary "Make or Break," which covers the WSL Championship Tour, is set to return on February 17, 2023.