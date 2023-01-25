Deals: Apple Studio Display Drops to Record-Low $1,299.99 at Amazon ($299 Off)
Just a day after the launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models, Amazon has slashed its pricing on the Apple Studio Display to $1,299.99, down from its regular price of $1,599.00.
This $299 discount on the Apple Studio Display is the steepest we've ever seen and is available only on the lowest-cost model with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand.
Upgrading to nano-texture glass for even less glare increases the price to $1,749.00, which is still a solid deal at a $150 savings over the regular price. Versions with the tilt- and height-adjustable stand are priced higher.
