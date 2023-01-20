WhatsApp Now Lets You Have a Chat With Yourself

WhatsApp is completing the rollout of a new feature that lets you create a private chat thread with yourself within the app that can be used to store personal notes and media.



Literally called "Message Yourself," the feature is designed to be used as a convenient place to keep things like reminders, notes, links, audio clips, photos, and video. You can also talk to yourself, but bear in mind that you'll have to supply both sides of the conversation.

The feature utilizes the same end-to-end encryption that normal WhatsApp chats do, allowing the platform to securely synchronize your private notes between devices.

The new option works in a similar way to Signal's Note to Self feature. Facebook Messenger and Instagram also let you create messages to yourself, while Slack lets you send yourself direct messages to keep messages, to-dos, links, and files handy.

In another change rolled out with the latest 23.1.75 update, WhatsApp has added a "Search by date" option to chat searches. Users can now tap search from the contact or group info menu and select the calendar icon to access a date picker.

The latest version also brings support for drag and drop to share images, videos, and documents from other apps to WhatsApp chats. In addition, the update brings the recently rolled out Accidental Delete feature to even more users.