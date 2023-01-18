Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Ventura 13.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the RC version of an upcoming macOS Ventura 13.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming one week after the release of the second macOS Ventura 13.2 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

The ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.2 update introduces support for Security Keys for the Apple ID, allowing users to verify their identity with physical hardware rather than a digital device code. Security Keys offer additional protection for the ‌Apple ID‌, replacing the current verification codes provided on a secondary device when signing into a new device, signing into iCloud, using the Apple Store, and more.