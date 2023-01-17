Deals: Apple Watch Ultra on Sale for $749 on Amazon ($50 Off)

Amazon today has solid deals on numerous models of the Apple Watch Ultra, priced at $749.00, down from $799.00. Compared to previous sales, this price is about $10 higher than the all-time low price we saw on the Ultra during the holidays, which makes Amazon's deal today a solid second-best option.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra in September 2022 as a high-end version of the Apple Watch. Designed to compete with more expensive fitness-focused smart watches from companies like Garmin, the Apple Watch Ultra is aimed at sports enthusiasts and athletes that need more battery life and more sport-specific performance from their devices.

Configurations include:

