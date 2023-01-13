Deals: Amazon Taking Up to 40% Off Beats Headphones Today Only

Amazon today is hosting a new Gold Box sale on Beats headphones, including best-ever prices on the Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and more. All of the discounts below are available on Amazon and in stock today.

Starting with earbuds, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray for $89.99, down from $149.95. This is the only color on sale at this all-time low price, and all other colors are a little higher at $99.95.

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are on sale for $149.95, down from $249.95. This sale is available in Navy, Black, and Ivory, with all three in stock and ready to ship today.

Both versions of the Beats Fit Pro are discounted on Amazon right now: the regular Beats Fit Pro are $159.95 ($40 off) and the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian are $179.95 ($20 off). In both cases you'll find all colors available at these discounted prices.

Finally, the over-ear Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are available for $199.99, down from $349.95. This one is available in four colors: Matte Black, Blue, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.