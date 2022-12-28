All the New Year's Deals on Apple Accessories You Can Get Before 2022 Ends

2022 is coming to an end, and as with years past we're tracking a few sales that are offering solid year-end discounts on Apple-related accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for Apple accessories from companies like Nomad, Speck, Brydge, Belkin, JBL, ZAGG, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.



ZAGG

ZAGG is marking the end of 2022 with a 35 percent off sitewide sale through December 29. As usual, this includes all ZAGG brands: Mophie, Gear4, and Invisible Shield.

Belkin

Belkin is offering 15 percent off your entire order for its big New Year's sale, just enter the code NY23 at checkout.

Belkin has many Apple accessories, including MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, screen protectors, headphones, iPhone mounts for cars, and more.



Brydge

Brydge's New Year's sale includes savings across its line of iPad keyboards and MacBook Pro docks. These are some of the best prices of the year on Brydge's accessories.

Hyper

Hyper's end of the year sale has big savings on USB hubs, portable batteries, cables, wall chargers, and much more.

JBL

JBL typically has some of the steepest discounts during its holiday sales, and this year's New Year's event is no different. You can get up to 50 percent off the company's popular Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones for a limited time.

Nimble

Nimble is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide to celebrate the end of 2022. This event includes savings on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, charging cables, and more.

Nomad

Nomad is hosting an Outlet Sale that has up to 70 percent off charging accessories, AirTag loops, MagSafe-compatible chargers, AirPods cases, iPhone cases, and more.

Shoppers should note that all of Nomad's Outlet Sale products are final sale and can not be returned.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill has 25 percent off sitewide with savings on iPad folios, Apple Watch bands, desktop accessories, and more. No coupon code is needed for this event as all sale prices have been applied automatically.

1Password

Popular password management service 1Password is offering our readers a chance to get their first full year of 1Password Individual at half the price. This offer is only available to new customers, and no promo code is needed. You can find the offer waiting for new customers to create an account on this landing page.

More Sales

Adorama - Save up to 50% on photography equipment, computers, and more

B&H Photo - Save on computer monitors, laptops, and more

Casetify - Buy 2 get 23% off with code NewYear23

Casely - Get 23% off with code FRESHSTART

Moment - Up to 60% off photography equipment and more

Speck - Get 25% off sitewide

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.