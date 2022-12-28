All the New Year's Deals on Apple Accessories You Can Get Before 2022 Ends

2022 is coming to an end, and as with years past we're tracking a few sales that are offering solid year-end discounts on Apple-related accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for Apple accessories from companies like Nomad, Speck, Brydge, Belkin, JBL, ZAGG, and more.

New Years Deals 2020 Feature logoNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.

ZAGG

ZAGG is marking the end of 2022 with a 35 percent off sitewide sale through December 29. As usual, this includes all ZAGG brands: Mophie, Gear4, and Invisible Shield.

zagg new year

35% OFF
ZAGG Sitewide Sale

Belkin

Belkin is offering 15 percent off your entire order for its big New Year's sale, just enter the code NY23 at checkout.

belkin new year

15% OFF
Belkin Sitewide Sale

Belkin has many Apple accessories, including MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, screen protectors, headphones, iPhone mounts for cars, and more.

Brydge

Brydge's New Year's sale includes savings across its line of iPad keyboards and MacBook Pro docks. These are some of the best prices of the year on Brydge's accessories.

brydge new year

IPAD KEYBOARD SALE
Brydge New Year's Event

Hyper

Hyper's end of the year sale has big savings on USB hubs, portable batteries, cables, wall chargers, and much more.

hyper new year

UP TO 60% OFF
Hyper After Christmas Sale

JBL

JBL typically has some of the steepest discounts during its holiday sales, and this year's New Year's event is no different. You can get up to 50 percent off the company's popular Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones for a limited time.

jbl new year

UP TO 50% OFF
JBL Holiday Sale

Nimble

Nimble is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide to celebrate the end of 2022. This event includes savings on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, charging cables, and more.

nimble new year

UP TO 60% OFF
Nimble Sitewide Sale

Nomad

Nomad is hosting an Outlet Sale that has up to 70 percent off charging accessories, AirTag loops, MagSafe-compatible chargers, AirPods cases, iPhone cases, and more.

nomad new year

UP TO 70% OFF
Nomad Outlet Sale

Shoppers should note that all of Nomad's Outlet Sale products are final sale and can not be returned.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill has 25 percent off sitewide with savings on iPad folios, Apple Watch bands, desktop accessories, and more. No coupon code is needed for this event as all sale prices have been applied automatically.

pad and quill new year

25% OFF
Pad & Quill Sitewide Sale

1Password

Popular password management service 1Password is offering our readers a chance to get their first full year of 1Password Individual at half the price. This offer is only available to new customers, and no promo code is needed. You can find the offer waiting for new customers to create an account on this landing page.

1password new year

50% OFF
1Password Individual 1st Year

More Sales

  • Adorama - Save up to 50% on photography equipment, computers, and more
  • B&H Photo - Save on computer monitors, laptops, and more
  • Casetify - Buy 2 get 23% off with code NewYear23
  • Casely - Get 23% off with code FRESHSTART
  • Moment - Up to 60% off photography equipment and more
  • Speck - Get 25% off sitewide

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

