All the Apple Christmas Deals You Can Still Get With Guaranteed Holiday Delivery

by

We're now under one week away from Christmas, making it harder to find holiday gifts online with guaranteed delivery dates before December 25. With that in mind, in this article we've collected a list of Apple-related accessory companies that are still guaranteeing Christmas delivery on their websites.

Last Minute Christmas Deals TextNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This list is largely focused on charging and protection accessories for Apple products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro. There are still one or two Apple products with Christmas delivery on sites like Amazon, so we've listed those below as well.

Shoppers should note that not all of the shipping methods shared below will be free; some retailers are only providing their fastest shipping tiers at higher prices.

AirPods Pro 2

One of the last remaining Apple products that you can get delivered before the end of the week is the AirPods Pro 2 on Verizon, and they're on sale at nearly their all-time low price of $199.99, down from $249.00.

airpods pro 2 lights

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

Verizon offers free two-day shipping, or you can opt for same-day pick-up at your local Verizon store (depending on stock in your location).

Apple Pencil 2

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00, down from $129.00, which remains the best price we've ever tracked on the stylus. It can be delivered by December 23 with the fastest delivery options.

apple pencil 2 lights

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

MagSafe Chargers

For MagSafe accessories, Verizon this week returned with all-time low prices on all three chargers. Verizon offers free two-day shipping and you can also choose to pick up your order in store to get your holiday gifts even faster.

magsafe chargers blue lights

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

Specifically, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00, and the MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00.

iPhone 14 Cases

Similar to the MagSafe chargers, Verizon is the best place to shop for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases this week. Many are seeing all-time low prices and there are numerous colors available for each model of the iPhone 14, all with Verizon's free two-day shipping option.

iphone 14 cases holiday lights blue

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Anker

Anker has some of the best charging accessories on the market, and they make for great last-minute holiday gifts. Amazon is holding a sale on a variety of Anker accessories this week, with notable discounts on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more.

anker lights
Shoppers should note that many of these sales require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at the checkout screen, so be sure to watch out for those when browsing on Amazon. You can find all of the Anker accessories on sale below, all of which have guaranteed delivery dates before December 25.

Cables

Wall Chargers

Portable Chargers

Miscellaneous

Samsung

Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is on sale for $399.99 in Spring Green, down from $729.99. Samsung promises that this monitor can arrive by December 22 if ordered soon, and only Spring Green is still available at this all-time low price.

samsung lights

$330 OFF
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99

There are a few other Samsung monitors and displays and televisions being discounted this week, many with holiday delivery as well.

Nomad

Nomad's cutoff for Christmas Eve delivery is quickly nearing: you'll need to order by 12 p.m. PST today, December 19, using FedEx Expedited Shipping in order to get your items by December 24.

nomad lights

EXPEDITED SHIPPING
Nomad Outlet Sale

Nomad isn't running much of a sale this week, but as always there are deep discounts in its Outlet Sale section. These products are final sale, and include Lightning cables, wireless chargers, AirTag loops, and more.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill has free two-day FedEx shipping across its website, guaranteeing arrival for the holidays.

pq lights

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING
Pad & Quill Holiday Sale

Not all of Pad & Quill's accessories are on sale, but you can get 35 percent off with our exclusive code MR15 on the checkout screen. This code works sitewide and can be used on iPhone cases, iPad folios, Apple Watch bands, and more.

Adorama

If you're shopping for a photography enthusiast, Adorama is offering free overnight shipping on a wide selection of cameras, drones, lenses, bags, and much more.

B&H Photo

B&H Photo is promising delivery by December 24 on most in-stock items that are delivered within the contiguous United States. Additionally, a large assortment of products on B&H Photo can be delivered with free next day shipping.

FREE NEXT DAY SHIPPING
B&H Photo Last Chance Deals

B&H Photo offers a very wide range of products, making it a great place to do some last-minute holiday shopping. You'll find headphones, smart speakers, monitors, charging accessories, and much more.

Twelve South

Twelve South is giving its shoppers free two-day shipping for the next few days in order to help everyone get their presents in time for the holidays.

twelve south lights

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING
Twelve South Holiday Sale

Similar to retailers like Pad & Quill, there isn't a particularly massive sale happening on Twelve South this week, but if you look you can find a few discounts. We've listed some of these below, and you can save even more by using our exclusive code MacRumors20 at checkout to get an extra 20 percent off.

ZAGG

At ZAGG you can get free one-day shipping when entering the code FREERUSH in your cart and selecting Next Day Shipping at checkout. This offer will only last for two days and expires on December 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and is valid for online purchases in the United States only.

zagg lights

FREE 1-DAY SHIPPING
ZAGG and Mophie

Best Buy

Similar to other large retailers, Best Buy has a wide selection of electronics and Apple-related products on sale this week, with multiple ways to deliver before Christmas.

SAME DAY SHIPPING
Best Buy Last Minute Sale

You can choose in-store pick-up to guarantee you get your gifts as soon as possible. For shipping, Best Buy provides free shipping on numerous products and same- and next-day delivery options as well.

JBL

JBL is guaranteeing Christmas delivery if you order by December 20 at 12 p.m. PST, and you'll get free two-day shipping. The items that fall under this promotion are smaller devices like portable speakers and wireless headphones, which make perfect stocking stuffers.

jbl lights

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING
JBL Stocking Stuffers Sale

Speakers

Headphones

Moment

Moment also caters to photographers and videographers, and it's promising Christmas Eve delivery if you order by December 20 and choose two-day shipping.

2-DAY SHIPPING
Moment Photography Sale

There's a sale going on right now with up to 60 percent off holiday gift picks. This mainly focuses on cameras, lenses, camera bags, gimbals, and more.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

