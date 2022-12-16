Deals: Anker Expands Amazon Sale With New Discounts on USB-C Cables, Portable Chargers, and More
If you're shopping for last-minute holiday gifts, small tech accessories make for great presents and typically ship faster than bigger and pricier products. With that in mind, Amazon is holding a sale on a variety of Anker accessories this week, with notable discounts on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should note that many of these sales require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at the checkout screen, so be sure to watch out for those when browsing on Amazon. You can find all of the Anker accessories on sale below, most of which have guaranteed delivery dates before December 25.
Cables
- Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) - $12.59 with on-page coupon, down from $15.99
- Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) - $19.99, down from $27.99
- Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable (10ft, 2-Pack) - $34.18 with on-page coupon, down from $37.99
Wall Chargers
- Nano Pro Compact Fast Charger - $12.74 with on-page coupon, down from $17.99
- PowerPort III 40W 2-Port Type-C Fast Charger - $20.99 with on-page coupon, down from $27.99
- Nano II 65W USB-C Charger - $45.99 with on-page coupon, down from $59.99
- 140W USB-C Charger - $69.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore 5,000 mAh Magnetic Portable Charger - $34.99, down from $39.99
- PowerCore 20,000 mAh - $34.99, down from $59.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh Hybrid Charger - $79.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- PowerCore 24,000 mAh with Smart Digital Display - $119.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- PowerCore 26,000 mAh - $179.99, down from $199.99
Miscellaneous
- PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand - $39.99, down from $49.99
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $29.74 with on-page coupon, down from $34.99
- USB-C to HDMI Adapter - $15.29 with on-page coupon, down from $17.99
- PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock - $149.99 with on-page coupon, down from $199.99
- Portable Power Station - $799.99 with on-page coupon, down from $999.99
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.