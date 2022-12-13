Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.1 With Freeform, Advanced Data Protection, Find My Improvements and More

by

Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura.

Ventura Macs Feature Blue
The ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac users that are not able to update to Ventura.

Today's ‌macOS Ventura‌ update introduces the Freeform app, designed to allow users to sketch, draw, and write on a blank whiteboard-style canvas that can be used with friends and colleagues. It also includes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, expanding end-to-end encryption to ‌iCloud‌ Backup, Notes, Photos, and more.

There are improvements to search in Messages, an option to play a sound in the Find My app to locate AirTags, AirPods Pro, and ‌Find My‌ network accessories, plus there are several bug fixes. Apple's full notes for the update are below.

Freeform
- Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone
- A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
- New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 -- including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos -- protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text
- Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note
- Play sound in Find My app can now help you pinpoint the location of nearby AirTags, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case, and Find My network accessories
- Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made
- Fixes an issue where you may lose keyboard and mouse input in some apps and games

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

For more on all of the features that are available in the ‌macOS Ventura‌ update, we have a dedicated macOS Ventura roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura
Related Forum: macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
33 minutes ago at 10:12 am
That's the spirit Apple! Remove those useless release notes altogether.
Surprise me!

Attachment Image
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Released today

* iOS 16.2 (20C65) - December 13, 2022
* iPadOS 16.2 (20C65) - December 13, 2022
* macOS 13.1 (22C65) - December 13, 2022
* watchOS 9.2 (20S361) - December 13, 2022
* tvOS 16.2 (20K362) - December 13, 2022
* iOS 15.7.2 (19H218) - December 13, 2022
* iPadOS 15.7.2 (19H218) - December 13, 2022

same builds as RC
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
22 minutes ago at 10:24 am

I wonder if Ventura is mature enough to upgrade to For the first time in a long time I didn’t upgrade my Mac when it came out. Just not sure if I trust it yet.
The issue of Safari 16.2 occasionally needing empty cache compared to original Ventura has been addressed. All my applications run just fine, you can see what works in this thread ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macos-13-working-and-broken-apps.2347026').
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am
This is a good update if you have an older version of Ventura. Most of the issues have been fixed as discussed in the beta threads. If you have the RC you don't need to update.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am

I wonder if Ventura is mature enough to upgrade to For the first time in a long time I didn’t upgrade my Mac when it came out. Just not sure if I trust it yet.
Same here.

I’m probably going to wait for another version. I rely on the Mac working well too much to risk it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMcGuire Avatar
BigMcGuire
28 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Interesting... after Preparing Updates for 20 mins it is now downloading a second file... (down to 6 mins now).

M1 Max



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Two Unreleased Macs Spotted in Steam's Database

Saturday December 10, 2022 10:55 am PST by
Two unreleased Mac models have been spotted in Steam's November 2022 survey, which gathers anonymous information from willing Steam users on specific details of their computers, including the computer's model, CPU type, memory, and more. In the survey for November 2022, two unreleased Macs with identifiers "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4" were spotted towards the bottom of the list, alongside model...
Read Full Article179 comments
maxresdefault

Can't Get an iPhone 14 Pro? Here's Why You Should Wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra

Monday December 5, 2022 11:44 am PST by
Due to production issues at Apple supplier factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are backordered and basically out of stock at every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn't already get one, you're basically out of luck because they're gone until late December. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article224 comments
Passkey Feature Triad

Google Chrome Gains Support for Passkeys, Making it Easier to Log Into Websites and More

Saturday December 10, 2022 2:46 am PST by
Google Chrome has announced it has gained support for passkeys, a new industry-wide standard with the hope of replacing passwords by making it easier and safer to log into websites and apps. With passkeys, users can authenticate and log into websites using their iPhone or Android devices, replacing the need for a password. On newer versions of iOS and Android, users visiting websites that...
Read Full Article109 comments
twitter elon musk

Twitter to Increase Tweet Character Limit to 4,000, Elon Musk Says

Sunday December 11, 2022 2:31 am PST by
Twitter will eventually increase its character limit from the current 280 to 4,000, the company's new CEO, Elon Musk, has confirmed on Twitter. In reply to a question whether rumored plans for Twitter to increase the character limit to 4,000 were true, Musk responded "Yes," without providing additional information. Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before it was increased to...
Read Full Article355 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

13-Inch MacBook Air With OLED Display Rumored to Launch in 2024

Monday December 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Apple plans to introduce new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has shared accurate information about future Apple products in the past. Young shared his latest information in a tweet with his subscribers on Sunday. Young did not share any additional details, but earlier...
Read Full Article116 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature Purple

Expanded iCloud Encryption Can't Be Enabled From New Apple Devices Right Away

Friday December 9, 2022 8:08 am PST by
Starting with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1, all of which are expected to be released next week, users have the option to enable a new Advanced Data Protection feature that expands end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud, including Messages backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more. To protect users, Apple does not allow Advanced Data Protection to be...
Read Full Article105 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2

Wednesday December 7, 2022 12:24 pm PST by
With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple Music Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the Apple...
Read Full Article145 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature

FBI Calls End-to-End Encryption 'Deeply Concerning' as Privacy Groups Hail Apple's Advanced Data Protection as a Victory for Users

Thursday December 8, 2022 2:45 am PST by
Apple yesterday announced that end-to-end encryption is coming to even more sensitive types of iCloud data, including device backups, messages, photos, and more, meeting the longstanding demand of both users and privacy groups who have rallied for the company to take the significant step forward in user privacy. iCloud end-to-end encryption, or what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection,"...
Read Full Article195 comments