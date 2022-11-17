Deals: Amazon Discounts 11-Inch M2 iPad Pro to New Best-Ever Price of $729

The price on Apple's 11-inch M2 iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) has continued to slip throughout the month, and it's now down to a new all-time low price of $729.00 on Amazon, from $799.00. This time it's only available in Silver at this price, and besides Amazon you can find the sale at B&H Photo.

This version of the M2 iPad Pro remains one of the only models that we've seen get a notable discount. These tablets were just updated last month and come with the M2 chip, Apple Pencil's hover feature, Wi-Fi 6E, and more features.

