Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Discounted to Low Price of $84.99 ($44 Off)

Woot today has Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 on sale for $84.99 in new condition, down from $129.99. This is one of the best prices we've ever tracked on the accessory, and only Woot has the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Woot, with free shipping options available for Amazon Prime members. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.

This appears to be the model that ships with a USB-A to Lightning cable, instead of the more current models that ship with USB-C to Lightning cables. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.