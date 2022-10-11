Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 16.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming tvOS 16.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after the launch of the fourth beta.



tvOS updates are typically minor, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than outward-facing changes. No new features were found in the first beta of tvOS 16.1.

Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch. tvOS 16 brought enhanced multiuser support, Personalized Spatial Audio when using AirPods, and Accessibility improvements.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.