Don't Want the Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8? Amazon Has Record Low Prices on Series 7 Models This Week

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are now available to purchase, but if you aren't interested in these updates you can save a lot of money on Series 7 models right now on Amazon.

The best deals are on cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 7, starting with the 41mm cellular model for $379.00, down from $499.00. This is an all-time low price on the cellular Apple Watch Series 7, and it's only available in (PRODUCT)RED.

You can also get the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price of $400.00 in several colors, down from $529.00. This is another record low price on the Series 7, and Amazon has an estimated delivery date of September 25-28.

Comparatively, not many GPS models of the Series 7 are seeing notable discounts on Amazon this week. The best deal can be found on the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $369.99, down from $429.00. This is a second-best price on the wearable.

