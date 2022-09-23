AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case Can Broadcast Battery Status With or Without AirPods Inside

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are now in the hands of customers, and one notable new tidbit that has come to light is that the MagSafe Charging Case can broadcast its charging status to the iOS Battery widget even when the AirPods are in your ears.



With other AirPods models, including the first-generation AirPods Pro, users have to place the earbuds in the Charging Case to get a reading of the battery status of the case itself. With AirPods Pro 2, the Battery widget will now show you the status of both the Charging Case and the AirPods, regardless of whether the earbuds are in the case.

The AirPods Pro 2 case includes a built-in U1 chip that enables Find My with Precision Finding so that it can be exactly located. It seems likely therefore that the U1 chip is enabling the Charging Case to broadcast its battery status over high-frequency Ultra Wideband, rather than having to rely on a Bluetooth connection via the AirPods.

Priced at $249, AirPods Pro 2 are available to order from Apple's website and to pick up at Apple Stores. Are you a new owner of AirPods Pro 2? Let us know what your initial impressions are in the comments.