Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 Ahead of Launch

Apple today released new firmware designed for the second-generation AirPods Pro, which means the new AirPods will have a day one firmware update available at launch. The 5A377 firmware is now available for new ‌AirPods Pro‌ owners, up from the 5A374 firmware they ship with.



Apple has not provided information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.

There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

Connect your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn about any notable changes in the firmware update, we'll share details, but the software likely offers performance improvements and minor bug fixes.