New AirPods Pro Now Facing 2-3 Week Shipping Delay in U.S. Ahead of Launch

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro launch this Friday with many new features, including improved audio quality, longer battery life, up to 2x as much active noise cancellation, Find My support for the charging case, an extra small ear tip option, the ability to swipe up and down on the stem to adjust volume, and more.



Ahead of launching, the new AirPods Pro are now facing a 2-3 week shipping delay on Apple's online store in the U.S. and Canada. Availability varies in other countries, with the AirPods Pro facing a shorter 4-6 business day shipping delay in Australia and still available for September 23 launch day delivery in the U.K.

The second-generation AirPods Pro had remained available for September 23 launch day delivery in the U.S. for several days after pre-orders began.

The new AirPods Pro are priced at $249 in the United States. For more details about new features and changes, read our announcement coverage.

The first reviews of the new AirPods Pro are expected later this week.