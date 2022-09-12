watchOS 9's New AFib History Feature Expanding to Over 100 Countries
Apple today announced that watchOS 9's new AFib History feature will be available in more than 100 countries and territories beyond the United States, including Canada, the UK, other European countries, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Africa, and others. Apple said the feature will also be available in Australia starting later this year.
Apple revealed this information in fine print at the bottom of its press release announcing the release of watchOS 9 today:
The first-of-its-kind AFib History feature in watchOS 9 has received a number of local clearances and approvals from health authorities around the world, and will be available in more than 100 countries and territories, including the US, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, and more. AFib History is coming to Australia later this fall.
AFib History is now listed as a feature on the watchOS 9 page on Apple's website in Canada, but still not in the UK, so it's not immediately clear which countries the feature is available in as of today beyond the United States.
Apple says individuals diagnosed with atrial fibrillation can turn on AFib History to view an estimate of how frequently their heart is in this arrhythmia. Apple says the feature, available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and later, is only for users 22 years or older who have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.
