Apple Shares Video Showing How iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection Feature Works

Apple today shared a video explaining how to use the new car crash detection feature enabled by default on all iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE.



In a new support document published today, Apple says the crash detection feature is designed to detect severe car crashes, such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions or rollovers involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars. Apple warns that the feature cannot detect all car crashes.

Apple says if a severe car crash is detected, users will interact with the Apple Watch if they are wearing one. Otherwise, users interact with the iPhone.

When a severe car crash is detected, a supported iPhone or Apple Watch displays an alert and sounds an alarm, according to Apple. If a user is able, they can call emergency services by swiping the Emergency Call slider on the iPhone or Apple Watch, or dismiss the alert. If they do not respond to the alert after 10 seconds, the device begins another 10-second countdown. If they still haven't responded, the device calls emergency services.

The car crash detection feature utilizes sensors like the accelerometer and gyroscope on a supported iPhone or Apple Watch. In a press release, Apple said the feature also relies on "advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data" for increased accuracy.

Apple's video and support document outline additional information about the car crash detection feature, including important safety considerations.