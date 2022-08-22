Deals: Take Up to $300 Off Apple's Mac Studio and Pro Display XDR

Today we're tracking a deal on Apple's Mac Studio desktop computer, as well as a new markdown on the 32-inch Pro Display XDR. These deals are available from Amazon and B&H Photo, and offer all-time low prices on the devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Mac Studio, B&H Photo has the custom configuration M1 Max Mac Studio (32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 32-core GPU) for $1,999.00, down from $2,199.00. Deals on the new Mac Studio have been rare following the launch in early 2022, and this is one of the first notable markdowns on any configuration this year.

Secondly, both Amazon and B&H Photo are offering $300 off the 2019 32-inch Pro Display XDR. It's available for $4,699.00, down from $4,999.00 with the standard glass option, and this is another all-time low price. Shoppers should remember that the Pro Display XDR does not come with a stand.

The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K Retina display with a 6016 x 3384 resolution, a superwide viewing angle, and it offers 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a sustained 1,000 nits of brightness. Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple released the Studio Display in 2022, which is a smaller 5K display that lacks the same HDR capabilities as the Pro Display XDR and sits at a more affordable price.

