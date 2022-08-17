Deals: Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for New All-Time Low Price of $289.99 ($109 Off)

Amazon has continued to drop the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 throughout the summer, and today it's hit a new all-time low price in both 41mm and 45mm GPS options. Starting with the smaller model, you can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $289.99, down from $399, thanks to an on-page coupon applied at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Secondly, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 is available for $319.99 on Amazon, down from $429.00. Both models are only available in the (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum color with the (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

At $109 off, these are now the best prices we've ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 7 in both sizes. Shoppers should note that both of these sales will not appear until you head to the checkout screen and an automatic coupon worth $9.01 is applied to the order.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.