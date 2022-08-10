Samsung Launches New Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 Smartphones

by

Samsung today announced the launch of its next-generation foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung has been producing foldable devices since 2019, so these new smartphones represent four years of development.

samsung z fold z flip
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it folds out vertically. When closed, there is a 1.9-inch AMOLED display for showing the time, notifications, and other at-a-glance information. There's a fingerprint sensor at the side for biometric authentication, and compared to the prior-generation model, the Z Flip 4 offers a more slimmed down hinge, straighter edges, and a glossy metal frae with a hazed back glass.

galaxy z flip 4
The Z Flip 4 features a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra wide-angle cameras, along with a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. A built-in "FlexCam" feature allows for hands-free video, group selfies, and more when the Z Flip 4 is partially folded, and selfies can be taken from the cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold has a 120Hz 7.6-inch AMOLED display that opens out like a book, and when closed, it has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. There's a triple-lens camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that supports 30x Space Zoom, plus there's a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a 4-megapixel under display camera. The main camera features a 23 percent brighter sensor and enhanced processing power for improved images.

galaxy z fold 4
The Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone to ship with AndroidL, a version of Android designed for large-screen experiences. There is a new Taskbar that's designed to make multitasking simpler and more intuitive, and Samsung has partnered with Google and Microsoft to create apps that take better advantage of the screen space.

galaxy z fold 4 colors
Both devices use Gorilla Glass Victus_ and Samsung's Armor Aluminum frames for durability. Inside, the two smartphones feature 5G connectivity and are equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips that can reach speeds of up to 3.2GHz, along with high-capacity batteries that support fast charging and Wireless PowerShare for charging other Qi-based accessories.

Other features include an IPX8 water resistance rating, WiFi 6E support, up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage, and Android 12 support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced starting at $1,000, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced starting at $1,800. Pre-orders are available starting today, and customers who pre-order one of Samsung's new foldable smartphones will get a complimentary memory upgrade to double their storage space.

galaxy buds 2 pro
Samsung today is also announcing updated $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, a smaller design, and improved Active Noise Cancellation, plus new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro devices.

galaxy watch 5
The smart watches measure heart rate, blood oxygen level, and stress level, and support ECGs and temperature sensing, a feature rumored for the Apple Watch Series 8. Body composition, sleep tracking, and smart home integration are also included. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are priced starting at $280 and $450, respectively.

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
22 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Waiting for Apple to release their folding phone, so we can progress from "nobody needs a folding phone" to "my folding iPhone is great" stage of acceptance on this forum.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
21 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Nice line up! Not going to lie Samsung has already come a long way when it comes to folding devices.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
13 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Meanwhile, IPhone 14 will have a smaller notch.
Kind of feel that iPhones are getting obsolete before they even go to market.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am
I'd like an iPhone with a screen on both sides, so it doesn't matter how you pick it up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ddtmm Avatar
ddtmm
18 minutes ago at 06:13 am
A friend of mine bought one about a year and I have to say, the screen looks really good. I was pretty impressed. The fingerprint sensor on the side is a nice feature too. I really wish Apple would do that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
10 minutes ago at 06:20 am
How come Android supports 24 bits hifi audio and Apple complains about Bluetooth and can’t support it?.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
