Apple Seeds Second HomePod Software 16 Public Beta

Apple today released the second HomePod Software 16 update for its public beta testing group, with the new software coming a little over two weeks after the first public beta. This is the first HomePod beta that Apple has provided to public beta testers.



The HomePod Software 16 update can be downloaded from Apple's beta site after installing the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 software updates. From there, users will need to go to the Home app, select the Settings option, and choose Software Update.

HomePod users with the ‌iOS 16‌ or ‌iPadOS 16‌ update can then enroll their HomePod mini in the beta program. It is worth noting that the beta is only available on the ‌HomePod mini‌, and it cannot be installed on the larger and now-discontinued HomePod.