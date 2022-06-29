'Apple Community+' Launches to Recognize and Reward Top Contributors in the Apple Support Community
Apple has just launched a new global "Apple Community+" program that aims to recognize and reward top contributors in the Apple Support Community by "providing access to special perks, white-glove experiences, and more."
In the Apple Support Community, we recognize when a member's positive attitude, expertise, and curiosity to explore new solutions make a big impact in our community. That's why we created the global Apple Community+ program to honor and celebrate these members! Each year, we invite a small group of contributors from the highest levels of the community to join the program. It's our way to say thank you and show our appreciation.
In operating the invitation-only program, Apple says it will look for high-level community members who "embody the qualities that make our space warm and welcoming" by being engaged and active in the community, sharing quality content and helpful answers to technical questions.
Apple users can participate in Apple Support Communities to earn points, levels, and awards, and grow their reputation as a trusted peer over time. Apple also provides a breakdown of the levels and perks available on its support site.
Top Rated Comments
For example:
The SSD on your new baseline M2 Macbook Pro is the most solid, secure, and innovative that Apple has ever produced. The speeds are [I]revolutionary and will make your Apple experience magical.[/I]
There was a story a while back about a woman who posted on how to save photos from a broken iPhone. She runs a repair shop where she can work on the actual board. Apple had said the data was lost, and she wasn't even allowed to tell people it was possible to recover their photos.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/apple-can-t-help-how-a-molecular-biologist-trained-stay-at-home-moms-to-recover-lost-iphone-photos-1.5079639
When I worked for a contractor of Apple's doing Apple Sales Online (apple.com and the Apple 800 number), I got screamed at by a supervisor when I told a customer they could upgrade their MacBook's HDD after purchase.
If people don't remember, both MacBooks and MacBook Pros had notoriously easy upgrades for HDDs. In fact, one MacBook even had a latch that opened up the bay for the battery an HDD and had the instructions for replacing the HDD engraved on it.
I showed my supervisor the manual that comes with the MacBook that gave step by step instructions on how to replace the drive (the good old days).
And she just responded that wasn't their policy. I was expected to lie.
The same with this person trying to help people recover their photos.
Edit: Not for nothing, but the levels and perks on Apple's page of going up the ranks immediately made me think of Scientology's Bridge to Total Freedom, especially given that you get points for being a narc (reporting other people's posts).