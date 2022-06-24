Deals: Get Up to $126 Off Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE on Amazon

Amazon today further discounted the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7, now available for $403.00, down from $529.00. Besides this model, you can also save on many other versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 along with the Apple Watch SE, all of which we've collected below.

For the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7, the deal is only available in the Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band, and only Amazon has this price. At $126 off, this is a new all-time low price for the 45mm Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 7, beating the previous low by about $7.

Along with this Apple Watch Series 7 deal, you can also get a new record low deal on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE, priced at $209.00, down from $309.00. This model does have a delayed shipping estimate, due to this all-time low sale, and most customers in the United States can expect a delivery date around July 10.

In regards to other sales, you can currently get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $329.00 and the 45mm GPS model for $359.00, and both sales represent $70 off original prices. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.