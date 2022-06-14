Deals: Amazon Takes $200 Off Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pros, Starting at $2,299

Amazon today has a pair of discounts on Apple's 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro, marking the first time since April that we've seen notable markdowns on the notebooks. Only the 16-inch models are being discounted on Amazon as of writing.

You can get the 10-Core M1 Pro, 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. Additionally, the 10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. Both sales are available in Silver and Space Gray, and in stock now.

Apple introduced the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in October 2021, equipped with mini-LED displays, more ports than the previous generation, up to 64GB memory, and more powerful Apple silicon chips, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Both models have faced shortages throughout 2022, so we haven't been tracking as many deals on them, but we're now starting to see restocks happen across various retailers.

