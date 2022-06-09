Apple TV+ Announces 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule for July With All Games Remaining Free to Watch

Apple and Major League Baseball today announced the July schedule for "Friday Night Baseball," with all of the games available to watch for free on Apple TV+ without a subscription. Assigned broadcasters for each game will be announced on a weekly basis.



"Friday Night Baseball" games and additional content, including live pregame and postgame shows, can be watched in the Apple TV app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD boxes, select Xbox and PlayStation consoles, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and elsewhere. "Friday Night Baseball" can be watched in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the UK.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 1

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET Friday, July 8

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET Friday, July 15

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m. ET Friday, July 22

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m. ET Friday, July 29

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

"Friday Night Baseball" debuted on Apple TV+ in April and will continue throughout the 2022 regular season, with no subscription required for a limited time.