Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 With Mail App Fix

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.6.7, a minor update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that preceded the current macOS Monterey release. The update is being made available to those with Macs that are still running the Big Sur operating system.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.6.7 update can be downloaded to all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses an issue that could cause Mail and apps like Microsoft Outlook to be unable to open attachments if the app required to open the file is already running.