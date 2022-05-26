New Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands Now Available at Select Apple Stores

In addition to online ordering, the new Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop for the Apple Watch are now available for purchase at select Apple Store locations around the world. In-store availability varies, with some locations offering pickup starting today and others offering pickup as late as June 1.



Apple said it released the bands in celebration of Pride month this June and in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement.

This year's Pride Edition Sport Loop has a lighter design and features the word "pride" woven directly into the underside of the band, while the Nike Sport Loop version is darker and does not have any inscription. Both bands are compatible with any Apple Watch model, with pricing set at $49 for each in the United States.

A new Pride watch face is also available for the Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The watch face's colorful threads automatically move as the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the wearer's wrist is raised.

Last year's Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop remains available for $99.