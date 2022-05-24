Apple Shares WWDC 2022 Schedule, Keynote to Take Place June 6 at 10:00 a.m PT
Apple today confirmed that the keynote event for the Worldwide Developers Conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 6, the first day of WWDC. The keynote will be an online-only event, though a select number of developers have been invited to the Apple Park campus for a viewing event.
In addition to confirming the keynote date and time, Apple has shared the full WWDC 2022 schedule. Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union for developers will take place on June 6 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
The Apple Design Awards will follow on June 6 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and starting on June 7, Apple will provide session videos on all of the new features that are coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9.
Apple engineers and designers will also be hosting activities in Digital Lounges during WWDC week, allowing developers to engage in technical discussions, get answers to questions, and connect with the community.
Apple recommends that developers download the Apple Developer app to experience WWDC22 and keep up with all of the announcements.
