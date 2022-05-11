Hands On: Mission's USB Power Cable Lets You Plug Your Apple TV Directly Into Your TV Set

If you hate cord clutter, then you're going to want to watch our latest YouTube video, which highlights Mission's USB Power Cable for the Apple TV because it lets you plug Apple's set-top box right into a USB port on your TV.

Priced at $24.99 , the USB Power Cable from Mission is a neat little accessory that lets you do away with your ‌Apple TV‌ power cable. If you have a modern TV set that has USB ports, you can get away with plugging your ‌Apple TV‌ into your TV set rather than having a separate power adapter.

If you're thinking that there's no way a USB port can power an ‌Apple TV‌ continuously, you're partially correct. The USB Power Cable is actually a 2000mAh battery pack that is powered by the TV's USB port. It stores excess power from the USB port and then releases it when the ‌Apple TV‌ requires more power than the USB port can source.

So by default, the Mission Power Cable is using passthrough energy to power the ‌Apple TV‌, and then backup battery power when power demands are higher. Mission says that it's able to run an ‌Apple TV‌ for hours without issue, and that was true in our testing.

The cable and the battery pack can be mounted on the back of the television set for a no-mess cordless look that's ideal for streamlining your entertainment setup, and it is universally compatible with TVs that have a USB port.

What do you think of this ‌Apple TV‌ cord management solution? Let us know in the comments.