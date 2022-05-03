Deals: AirTag 4-Pack Drops to $89 on Amazon ($10 Off)

Today you can get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00 on Amazon, down from $99.00. Only the 4-Pack option is being discounted, and only Amazon is offering this sale on the AirTag.

Discounts on the AirTag 4-Pack have been somewhat rare in 2022, with the last notable sale happening nearly two months ago now. Today's deal is a second-best price, but the all-time low price sat just about $2 lower, so Amazon's sale is still a good markdown if you've been shopping around for the AirTag 4-Pack.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with precision finding when it's farther away. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.