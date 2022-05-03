Apple Gifts Mac Studio, Studio Display, and More to Aspiring Videographer

by

Apple recently teamed up with YouTuber Jared Polin to offer a "dream studio" to a young, aspiring photographer and videographer named Cam Blumberg. Polin, who runs the photography website Fro Knows Photo, captured the touching moment on video.


Polin invited Blumberg to his studio for a supposed tour, but he ended up surprising him with a variety of equipment provided by Apple, including a Mac Studio, a Studio Display, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a HomePod mini, a Magic Keyboard, a Magic Mouse, and a Magic Trackpad. Blumberg also received an Amaran P60C LED light panel and a 24TB G-RAID external storage system.

Blumberg's work can be found on Instagram, where has has pages for both his photography and videography. His latest work has focused on basketball players, such as top recruit Dereck Lively, and he has also started to branch into music videos.

The video serves as feel-good marketing for Apple's all-new Mac Studio desktop computer and Studio Display, which were released in March.

Top Rated Comments

LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
19 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

Jared Polin’s been in the game for a long time. I’m a fan of his, but I wouldn’t call him “aspiring”; he’s pretty established.
Cam Blumberg is the one who is aspiring, Polin helped present it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
12 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Whoa...what an amazing gesture. HUGE hat-tip to Apple. There are people with imagination and drive who create and produce. And those that just sit around and complain/whine on tech forums.

Looking forward to see what he creates. I suspect Apple will be keeping an eye on him for a future hire.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Clix Pix Avatar
Clix Pix
8 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
From the quick look I took at this kid's site, he is pretty good at what he does and I think he will make very, very good use of his new equipment. He seems to be a very creative and also technically skilled individual and that is what Apple likes to see -- someone who does really nifty and creative work with Apple's various tools.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikeyteh Avatar
mikeyteh
37 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
Aspiring videographer Shia LaBeouf
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
David8753Co Avatar
David8753Co
24 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Oh man, your computer is running slow because the internal storage is running low? Why don’t we just upgrade your internal stora….oh wait you have a MacBook Pro?

Yeah you need a new laptop
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Clix Pix Avatar
Clix Pix
23 minutes ago at 01:49 pm

So... he needs two computers?
Sure -- one for in-house studio work, the other for travel and when out in the field. A no-brainer.....

I think I would've passed out cold when presented with all those goodies. Wow, just WOW!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

after steve background

'After Steve' Examines the Tensions That Led to Jony Ive's Departure From Apple

Sunday May 1, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure. ...
Read Full Article350 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article173 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article88 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article45 comments
iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments