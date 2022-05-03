Apple Gifts Mac Studio, Studio Display, and More to Aspiring Videographer
Apple recently teamed up with YouTuber Jared Polin to offer a "dream studio" to a young, aspiring photographer and videographer named Cam Blumberg. Polin, who runs the photography website Fro Knows Photo, captured the touching moment on video.
Polin invited Blumberg to his studio for a supposed tour, but he ended up surprising him with a variety of equipment provided by Apple, including a Mac Studio, a Studio Display, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a HomePod mini, a Magic Keyboard, a Magic Mouse, and a Magic Trackpad. Blumberg also received an Amaran P60C LED light panel and a 24TB G-RAID external storage system.
Blumberg's work can be found on Instagram, where has has pages for both his photography and videography. His latest work has focused on basketball players, such as top recruit Dereck Lively, and he has also started to branch into music videos.
The video serves as feel-good marketing for Apple's all-new Mac Studio desktop computer and Studio Display, which were released in March.
Top Rated Comments
Looking forward to see what he creates. I suspect Apple will be keeping an eye on him for a future hire.
Yeah you need a new laptop
I think I would've passed out cold when presented with all those goodies. Wow, just WOW!!!