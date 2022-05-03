1Password 8 for Mac Released With New Design and Features
AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for Mac with a redesigned interface and several new features.
The popular password manager has been redesigned to better match the look of macOS Monterey, from the sidebar and unified toolbar to the typography and iconography. The new design language extends to 1Password for Safari on the Mac.
1Password 8 improves productivity with a new Quick Access feature. Inspired by the built-in Spotlight search tool on macOS, Quick Access is a floating panel that is always available, providing convenient access to all of your login information. Quick Access works with keyboard shortcuts and suggests the most relevant logins for the active app.
Autofill is now supported within Mac apps and system prompts, including when macOS requests your admin password. The feature can be triggered with the keyboard shortcut ⌘\ in apps like Zoom and Spotify and also works with two-factor authentication codes.
A new Watchtower dashboard provides an all-in-one overview of your overall password strength, detects vulnerable passwords, and more.
1Password 8 for Mac is available to download on the AgileBits website. A subscription is required, with individual pricing set at $2.99 per month for unlimited access across several platforms, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and others.
