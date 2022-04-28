Deals: Shop the Latest Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods Pro, and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

by

Our deals today include a collection of markdowns on the AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, and the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro. All of the sales can be found on Amazon, and none require any coupon codes in order to see the sale prices.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Amazon is offering the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174.99, down from $249.00. This is the second-best price we've ever tracked, and it's a match of the 2022 all-time low price on this version of the AirPods Pro.

$74 OFF
AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $174.99

The headphones are in stock today, and they are shipped and sold directly by Amazon. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.

Apple TV 4K

Secondly, Amazon has the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K for $169.98, down from $179.00. The Apple TV 4K is available for the usual free Prime shipping options, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

apple tv 4k design green

This sale is a second-best price on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, but steeper discounts have been rare for the first few months of 2022. If you're on the market for one of Apple's newest streaming boxes, this will be the best price currently available.

$9 OFF
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $169.98

You can also get the 64GB Wi-Fi Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is another second-best price. This model is also sold by Amazon, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

MacBook Pro

Finally, we're tracking an offer on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB SSD), now priced at $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. At $250 off, this is an all-time low price on this model of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

macbook pro 2021 green

$250 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,449.00

This new deal comes a few days after we shared a similar record low price on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 512GB SSD), available for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. Both of these discounts are available in both Silver and Space Gray right now on Amazon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

