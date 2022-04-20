Deals: Pad & Quill's 'Spring Moving Sale' Has Big Discounts on Accessories for iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, More

Pad & Quill recently kicked off its "Spring Moving Sale," offering drastic discounts on a wide range of accessories. This includes iPhone cases, travel bags, MacBook Pro cases, iPad cases, wallets, Apple Watch bands, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Many of these products are seeing discounts at up to 50 percent off, and you can add a little extra off by entering PQ10 into the checkout screen. This is Pad & Quill's ongoing 10 percent off code, and it should continue to work as long as the Spring Moving Sale remains live.

We've collected some of the highlights of the Spring Moving Sale in the lists below (prices reflect 10 percent off with code PQ10), but be sure to check out the full sale to see every item being discounted. If you're shopping for a bag, Pad & Quill is offering 20 percent off its collection of high-end leather travel bags. You can get an additional 10 percent off these bags with the code PQ10 as well.



iPhone Cases

iPad Cases

MacBook Pro Cases

Miscellaneous

Classic TechFolio Cord Organizer - $69.70, down from $119.95

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.